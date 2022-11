NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans interested in parks can now give feedback. Specifically, the state wants to hear how park-goers think they can fix up Fenton Lake.

New Mexico State Parks Division is conducting a survey and asking people to rate their experiences at the site in the Jemez Mountains.

The survey also asks what kinds of upgrades people would like to see from campgrounds, picnic areas to other parts of the park.