State announces reopening of museums, cultural sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced Tuesday it is reopening museums and cultural sites this week following the governor’s green light a few weeks ago. In keeping with the state’s public health restrictions, the number of visitors inside at once will be limited and certain displays and amenities will be off-limits.
“We are excited to be reopening the doors to our museums and historic sites, and have been thoughtfully preparing to ensure the health and safety of our employees and visitors,” said DCA Cabinet Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego in the same news release. “During closure, we have remained dedicated to preserving and celebrating the cultural integrity and diversity of New Mexico virtually, but we know New Mexicans are eager to experience our state’s rich heritage in person.”
According to the news release, museums and historic sites will close at 4 p.m. each day to provide additional time for cleaning and sanitizing. Additionally, facilities operating on Wednesdays will reserve from 10 a.m. to noon for higher-risk populations. This corresponds with DCA’s weekly free day for state residents 60 and older. Online ticket sales are available at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science and the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Art Museum.
Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday:
- National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum, Albuquerque
- New Mexico Museum of Art, Santa Fe
- Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, Santa Fe
- Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe
Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday:
- New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum, Las Cruces
Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday:
- Coronado Historic Site, Bernalillo
- Fort Selden Historic Site, Radium Springs
- Fort Sumner Historic Site/Bosque Redondo Memorial, Ft. Sumner
- Jemez Historic Site, Jemez
- New Mexico History Museum, Santa Fe
- New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science, Albuquerque
Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesday:
- The New Mexico Museum of Space History, Alamogordo
Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Fort Stanton Historic Site, Ft. Stanton
- Lincoln Historic Site, Lincoln
Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
- Los Luceros Historic Site, Alcade
Taylor-Mesilla Historic Property remains closed.