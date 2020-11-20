State announces online portal for Pandemic-EBT program recipients

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new self-service portal is making it easier for low-income families to find information about food assistance. The Pandemic-EBT program is for families with children who get free or reduced lunches at school.

The new portal can be accessed through the Human Services Department’s online tool. The program compensates families for meals children missed during remote learning. The new portal also lets families check their eligibility for SNAP benefits.

Registration is not required to access the portal. However, the following information will be required to check a student’s eligibility for Pandemic-EBT benefits:

Student school identification number (assigned to student by school; if unsure of student ID number contact your students’ school)

The name of the school your child attended during the 2019-20 or 2020-21 school year

The name of the child’s guardian on file with your school district

Students who attend Bureau of Indian Education Schools, charter schools or private schools and do not have a student ID number, call the Pandemic-EBT Hotline at 1-833-415-0569.

