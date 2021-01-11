State announces 2 new renewable energy projects

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico State Land Office held auctions for two renewable energy projects. According to a news release, the winning bidders, Wildcat Solar Power Plant, LLC and Boulevard Associates, LLC will move forward with the development of new solar and wind energy projects in New Mexico. The release states that the projects will bring an estimated $5.2 million in new revenue for the state trust land beneficiary.

Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard has signed renewable energy leases totaling over $85 million, according to a news release. “In 2020, the State Land Office made enormous strides in increasing our wind energy footprint. Right now, solar is poised to dominate the renewable energy applications that come to fruition within our Office of Renewable Energy,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said in a news release. “Over the life of the lease for the Wildcat solar project, we will raise an estimated $4.3 million for New Mexico public schools. Renewable energy revenue is and will continue helping us to diversify our revenue portfolio.”

The Wildcat Solar Power Plant submitted a winning bid for 480 acres of state trust land in McKinley County. The plant will encompass 960 acres of a mix of trust land and private land. The release states that solar panels will be installed on a single-axis tracker system, enabling the facility to follow the sun east-to-west and increase the overall energy yield.

The Borderlands Wind Project submitted a winning bid for 642 acres of state trust land in Catron County. The project will be built south of U.S. Highway 60 near the Arizona-New Mexico border and total about 17,000 acres. The completed facility will consist of about 34 wind turbines.

“The two projects auctioned today are just the beginning of what we anticipate will be a record breaking year of positive developments for New Mexico’s clean energy economy. Even though our footprint on the Borderlands facility is small, the impact it will have in helping New Mexico achieve our renewable energy future cannot be understated,” Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a news release. “Over the course of this lease, the Borderlands project will bring in over $900,000 of new revenue through the State Land Office for New Mexico’s public schools.”

