NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is inviting young people to learn about state government and gain work experience this summer. Paid internships are available to high school and college students at more than 15 state agencies, including the Attorney General’s office, Cultural Affairs, Workforce Solutions, and more.
In addition to learning real-world career skills, officials say the program is a good way to start building a professional network. All internships will last through the summer. For more information, visit the New Mexico State Personnel Office website.