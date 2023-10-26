SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General is hosting the twice-a-year prescription drug takeback event in Santa Fe. The event, which will be held on Saturday, is where people can drop off their unwanted tablets, capsules, and patches no questions asked.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been held for more than a decade where people can get rid of their old, expired, or unwanted medications at more than 4,500 locations nationwide.

The event in Santa Fe will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 408 Galisteo Street. The site will not accept strings, sharps, or illicit drugs. Officials said liquid products like cough syrup should be sealed in their original container with the cap tightly sealed.