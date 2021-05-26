Stage 1 fire restrictions persist on Bandelier, Valles Caldera

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Park Service officials are reminding visitors that Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place year-round at Bandelier and Valles Caldera. Bandelier Acting Superintendent Dennis Milligan said in a news release, “with the unusually low moisture levels, current dry conditions and high winds, we want the public to remain vigilant/be aware while enjoying Bandelier or Valles Caldera.”

According to the same news release, at Bandelier, campfires are allowed in grates provided in the campgrounds, and camp stoves fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels with on/off switches are allowed in areas that are at least three feet free of flammable materials, both overhead and on the ground.

Park officials also said smoking is allowed in areas that are clear of vegetation by at least three feet, which includes the parking lot picnic area in the Frijoles Canyon and the Juniper Campground. The news release states that fireworks are never allowed.