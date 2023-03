HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Animal Adoption Shelter is making some big changes to cope with staffing shortages.

The facility on North Grimes Street will now be closed Saturday through Monday and will be open for just two hours Tuesday through Friday. Their hours are also subject to change with little to no notice.

The services will also be limited to adoptions and reclaimed animals only with vaccinations and surgeries temporarily on hold.