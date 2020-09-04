Staff at Meow Wolf develop union

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers at Meow Wolf are working to form a union. Staff from the Santa Fe-based art collective say they’re organizing a union called The Meow Wolf Workers Collective.

Their goal is to protect matters like job security, diversity and inclusion, equal pay, and career growth. The news comes after a number of lawsuits filed against Meow Wolf allege discrimination and copyright infringement.

Workers are now asking for the company to formally accept the union. While Meow Wolf executives tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that they recognize workers’ right to organize, they believe the company would operate better without a workers union.

