Staff at Bandelier Nat’l Monument plant seedlings

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Staff at Bandelier National Monument have been keeping busy during this time of social distancing by planting seedlings in the area affected by the Las Conchas fire. The massive wildfire started in 2011 when an Aspen tree fell onto power lines in the Jemez Mountains. Dozens of homes and trees were destroyed. Bandelier says so far, more than 3,000 Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir seedlings have been planted.

