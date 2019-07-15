St. Vincent foundation awards $700K in grants to New Mexico nonprofits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center says they are giving $700,000 to other non-profits.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the money will go to 18 local non-profit organizations across northern New Mexico. It’s all part of St. Vincent’s plan to spend $25 million in the community in the next three years.

Nonprofits Chosen:

  • Casa Milagro
  • Coming Home Connection
  • Kitchen Angels
  • Mesa to Mesa
  • Compassionate Touch Network
  • Gerard’s House
  • Santa Fe Dreamers Project
  • Solace Crisis Treatment Center
  • The Mountain Center
  • Interfaith Community Shelter Group
  • St. Elizabeth’s Shelter
  • Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program
  • St. Michael’s High School
  • Monte del Sol Charter School
  • Reading Quest
  • STEM Santa Fe
  • The Family YMCA Espanola Teen Center
  • Armand Hammer United World College of the American West

