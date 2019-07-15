St. Vincent foundation awards $700K in grants to New Mexico nonprofits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center says they are giving $700,000 to other non-profits.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the money will go to 18 local non-profit organizations across northern New Mexico. It’s all part of St. Vincent’s plan to spend $25 million in the community in the next three years.
Nonprofits Chosen:
- Casa Milagro
- Coming Home Connection
- Kitchen Angels
- Mesa to Mesa
- Compassionate Touch Network
- Gerard’s House
- Santa Fe Dreamers Project
- Solace Crisis Treatment Center
- The Mountain Center
- Interfaith Community Shelter Group
- St. Elizabeth’s Shelter
- Santa Fe Public Schools Adelante Program
- St. Michael’s High School
- Monte del Sol Charter School
- Reading Quest
- STEM Santa Fe
- The Family YMCA Espanola Teen Center
- Armand Hammer United World College of the American West