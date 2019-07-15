St. Vincent foundation awards $700K in grants to New Mexico nonprofits

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night at the Capitol building in Santa Fe to remember New Mexico singer Ernestine Romero.

Ernestine and her husband Jessie Saucedo were found dead in a car Thursday outside the State Education Department in Santa Fe where Ernestine worked. According to autopsy reports, Saucedo shot Ernestine before turning the gun on himself.