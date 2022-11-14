SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades.

The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger bookstore, a commercial kitchen, a revamped great hall, and more. The goal is to maintain the college’s historic “territorial revivalist” style.

Designers say the goal is to draw students out of their dorms and into common spaces. The $25 million project also includes energy-efficient features such as solar panels and charging stations. The project is being paid for by a grant from the Jay Pritzker Foundation.