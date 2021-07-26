Springtime Campground in Cibola National Forest closed due to heavy flooding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Springtime Campground near the Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest is closed. Officials say recent monsoon rains have caused heavy flooding in the area. National Forest Road System 225 is also closed due to flooding.
The closure of National Forrest Road System 255 starts at T9SR52 Section 4, continuing in a general westerly direction for 8 miles, ending at T9SR6W Section 1, and Springtime Campground, with Township 8S, Range 6W, Section 36. See the image below.
According to a news release, any violation of this prohibition is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months.