BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A popular trail in the Sandias was closed on Monday. The Forest Service closed the Tree Spring Trailhead on the east side of the Sandias.

The closure was put in place to protect the public during a tree-thinning process that encourages tree growth and restores forest health.

The closure went into effect on Monday. Officials plan to be finished by October 27.