Spring storm dumps snow across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It looks more like mid-December than mid-April. A powerful round of spring storms are hitting New Mexico and this is the snow it dumped near Nob Hill Monday afternoon. It’s a good thing there were few people out and about.

Meanwhile, in Old Town, drivers saw messy streets and those brave enough to go walking were forced to pull out the winter gear. It was slick roads and slush in the east mountains. I-40 was covered in a blanket of snow by mid-morning. Drivers were met with plenty of gloom and wind, making it tough for them to see the road.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources