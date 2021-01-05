Spring River Zoo to host ‘Passport to Adventure’ grand reopening

Cashew (Cash) is one of two wallabies that are new additions to the Spring River Zoo. The other wallaby is his brother named Macadamia (Mac). (image courtesy Spring River Zoo)

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Spring River Zoo reports that it will welcome back visitors in January with a grand reopening which will feature several new animals, a pop-up git shop with newly designed zoo merchandise, a scavenger hunt, food truck, and the chance to win a zoo prize pack. The “Passport to Adventure” reopening is scheduled for Saturday, January 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In a press release, the zoo states that the reopening will put an end to the 10-month closure of the zoo due to COVID-19. Admission is free, however, visitors are asked to sign up to attend so zoo personnel can regulate the number of visitors at the zoo throughout the day.

Guests can sign up to attend the reopening online. Those who attend the reopening will have the chance to see the newest animals at the zoo including two wallabies, a beaver, an iguana, a parrot, and a young elk who was born at the zoo this past summer.

The Spring River Zoo states that as visitors make their way past exhibits, they’ll also discover a pop-up site where newly introduced merchandise such as t-shirts, sunglasses, water bottles, umbrellas, and toys can be purchased. The merchandise will also be available to purchase on a regular basis at the Roswell Visitor Center Store downtown at the corner of North Main and Fifth Street.

According to the zoo, the Passport to Adventure will include a scavenger hunt open to families, couples, friends, and individuals to participate. The scavenger hunt will begin at the reopening and will continue through the end of February.

The zoo says that each passport will have clues to identify 15 specific animals in the zoo and visitors who successfully complete the hunt and submit their answers will be part of a drawing where four winners will be selected. Each winner will receive a zoo prize pack that includes zoo merchandise as well as city-branded items.

Those planning to attend the zoo reopening are asked to park in the lot off East College Boulevard and to check in at the entry point adjacent to the parking lot. The parking lot off North Atkinson Avenue is no longer available to the public.

Following the zoo’s grand reopening, the Spring River Zoo will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors must make online reservations to plan a zoo visit in order to keep the number of visitors inside the zoo at a safe level.

Spring River Zoo offers prescheduled private tours on Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The zoo states that admission will remain free through February.

Starting on March 1, admission will be charged for entry to the zoo while the adjacent park will remain free. Zoo admission will be the following:

• Adults (ages 16 and older): Roswell Residents $5; Non-Residents $10

• Children (ages 4-15): Roswell Residents $2.50; Non-Residents $3.50

• Students (ages 16 and older), Seniors (ages 60 and older), Active Military and Veterans: $3

• Groups of 10 or more: $3 per person

• School-age groups (with reservation): $2 per person

According to Spring River Zoo, free admission will be available to the following and on these designated days:

• Children ages 3 and younger (anytime zoo is open)

• Friends of Spring River Zoo members (anytime zoo is open)

• First Saturday of each month for Roswell residents

• Every Friday for Seniors (60 and older)

• July 31 – Spring River Zoo Day

Additionally, in preparation for the zoo reopening, a volunteer cleanup day is scheduled on Saturday, January 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate is asked to sign up online.

