Spring River Zoo restores first horse from Roswell carousel

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the oldest horses from the Spring River Zoo carousel in Roswell has now been restored. The carousel had endured a lot of wear and tear over the years and a restoration project for the carousel started a few years ago. Crews started with the lead horse.

For now, it will be on display at the Roswell Public Library. Roswell Parks and Recreation say the horse has a special significance. “It’s made out of wood…horses on the carousel are all hand-carved,” said Jim Burress, with the city’s Parks department.

The Spring River Zoo is accepting donations to restore more horses on the carousel. For more information or to donate, visit roswell-nm.gov/Zoo.