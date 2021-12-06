Spread holiday cheer by sending a card to the New Mexico State Veterans Home

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services is asking the community to take part in Operation Holiday Cheer by sending holiday cards to the State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences. Launched last year, the initiative aims to bring holiday cheer to many residents who have little to no family.

Additionally, many staff members work through the holidays as the facility provides year-round care to residents. The Department of Veterans Services reports in a news release that cards that are sent to the home will be evenly distributed to residents and staff.

Cards only need to be addressed with “Dear Veteran” or “Dear Hero” and include a short message of appreciation for the veteran’s military service. Cards to staff can be addressed with “Dear Frontline Hero” or other terms of endearment in addition to a short message of appreciation for taking care of the home’s residents.

DVS officials say last year over 2,000 holiday cards were sent to the State Veterans Home and the department homes to double that number this year. Cards can be mailed to the following address:

New Mexico State Veterans Home

992 South Broadway

Truth or Consequences, NM 87901

ATTN: Operation Holiday Cheer

