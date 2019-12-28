Sports writer apologizes after racial tweet

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico sports writer learned the hard way that what you say on social media, never really goes away. People were outraged when they saw what he posted about the final score of a high school boys basketball game.

A sportswriter for the Hobbs News-Sun is drawing criticism today for a controversial tweet. Following the Hobbs boys basketball team’s victory over the Shiprock Chieftains, Jason Farmer tweeted the score “#EaglesHoops Scalps #Chieftians, 95 to 39” He even tagged the New Mexico Activities Association. The post has a lot of people upset, saying it was racist and a terrible use of words.

“Coming from a high school student, and being Hispanic, I don’t think it was necessary to post on social media, even if the team already won, it was very uncalled for,” said Regina Torres.

At the time, Farmer defended the post on social media saying in part it was just him having fun with the team mascot names. But, Farmer later backtracked and issued a public apology stating he has since learned the post was very inappropriate and completely insensitive to the Native American community. Some people we spoke to think he only apologized because of the backlash.

“I also think if nobody said anything he probably would have continued going on with his day,” said Andrea Garcia.

The editor of the Hobbs News-Sun told us they are taking a closer look at the tweet and Farmer. “Mr.Farmer’s tweet is not reflective of our journalism standards and values. We are conducting a personal review of what happened, and we apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred,” they said in a statement.