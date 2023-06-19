ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — The Eric Quill coaching era for New Mexico United started off with a 2-2 draw on Saturday against Rio Grande Valley. The team will now have a quick turnaround, playing rival Phoenix on Wednesday.

This team obviously wanted a victory against RGV on Saturday, but Coach Quill was happy with how his team performed at many points of the game. Quill, who has only been with the team for a week, wants them to embrace his offensive philosophy of being on the ball and scoring a lot of goals. He believes that this team is buying into his new game plan on the attacking end.

“It’s not easy to change overnight and change in a week, but what I saw in change tonight speaks volumes for where we are going, and I am looking forward to Wednesday night, like no other. I wish it was tomorrow, because I think these guys are starting to believe more and more who we are with the ball, and I think it’s going to be entertaining for fans. We want to score a lot of goals, and we will never be a team that settles for zeros,” said New Mexico United Head Coach Eric Quill.

NM United will host Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

UNM Athletics is hitting the road to engage with people across the state of New Mexico. “Lobos on the Road” is making their first stop on Thursday at the Rio Rancho Events Center, and it will be an open event for all Lobo fans to hear from & meet with administration, coaches and student-athletes.

Lobos on the Road will then make a trip to Artesia on Monday, June 26, and UNM Basketball Coach Richard Pitino, UNM Football Coach Danny Gonzales, and former UNM Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham will be in attendance, as they will put on two coaching clinics and a community reception. To find out more about these events email Jalen Dominguez at jalen@unm.edu

New Mexico State University officially named Jake Angier as their new Head Baseball Coach on Monday. Angier becomes the 12th head coach in Aggie Baseball history, and he comes to Las Cruces after four seasons as the top assistant at Oregon.

Angier will take over a program that went 14-37 last season, and he will also lead the Aggies into their season in Conference USA. NMSU will have a formal introductory press conference for Jake Angier on Tuesday, in Las Cruces, at 3 p.m.