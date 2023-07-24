ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is headlining the “Hecho en Nuevo Mexico Fight Night” boxing card on August 5 at the Villa Hispano Pavilion at Expo New Mexico.

“I started fighting when I was 5 years old. My dream was always to become a world champion and to be a great fighter, and I think I am just slowly kind of checking the list. So, I need to get going and hopefully stay busy, and that’s what this is going to help. You know, I am going to get a title, and maybe after this, I will get picked up by a big promoter and keep moving forward”, said Matthew Griego.

Griego will fight Merlito Sabillo for the WBA-NABA Flyweight title. Currently 13-0 as a professional, Griego is coming off of a win in January against a southpaw, and once again he will fight a southpaw in Sabillo, but while he could pose some challenges Griego feels that he has honed his skills and will finish this fight.

“I definitely believe that my right hand has gotten a lot better, my fiancé’s grandpa-in-law has always told me that you have one of the best-left hands that I have ever seen, but that right hand doesn’t seem like it has too much pop. Well, I fought a southpaw my last fight, and I am fighting a southpaw this fight, and obviously, the right hand is key to winning, and my right hand has come a long, long way. So, I think that is going to show a little bit, and I have been in boxing my whole life, and I have picked up tricks from some of the best in the world, and I have a lot of little tricks up my sleeve, so it’s going to be fun,” said Griego.

Current World Champion, Brian Mendoza, will be in attendance at this fight card on August 5, and being a good friend of Griego, Mendoza provides even more motivation for the Diamond Boy, as he hopes to join the list of World Champions from New Mexico.

“Brian Mendoza, that’s my boy, and he is doing it up, a world Champion. Angelo Leo had a world title, and I believe that I am next, and I just have to keep working hard. I get this title, and it’s another stepping stone to what we want to accomplish,” said Griego.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. on August 5, with fights beginning at 7 p.m. at the Villa Hispano Pavilion at Expo New Mexico. To get tickets to this fight call: (505) 507-8121

Sticking with boxing, local, rising star Sharahya Moreu won her professional boxing debut in Atlantic City over the weekend. Moreu put on a dominant performance and beat Brazils Janaisa Morandin by unanimous decision.

It was a big performance on a big stage for Moreu, but she was not fazed by the moment one bit.

“It was weird because I didn’t get any nerves at all. I just felt very, very calm, and maybe, the experience of myself kicked in because I thought I would be more jittery or nervous, especially since I haven’t fought in a year, and the person I fought against already had 16 professional fights because she was a big time MMA person. So, I knew she was a game fighter, and I knew she would fight back, but I just felt very calm. I am excited, and I just can’t wait for the future now at this point,” said Sharahya Moreu.

Moreu plans on fighting again in the near future, and KRQE will keep you updated on her.

UNM Football will kick off their 2023 season in just over a month when they play at Texas A&M on September 2. Heading into year four under Head Coach Danny Gonzales, expectations are high after the Lobos finished with a 2-10 record in 2022.

Coach Gonzales is feeling optimistic heading into this season though, as they have added a lot of talent from the transfer portal, and they also have a starting QB that has already racked up 17 wins in his career, but Coach G is most excited about how much stronger his team has gotten.

“I didn’t think our football team was strong enough, and I think we have a really strong football team. We are not the most talented team in our league, but we have enough talent to be competitive and that was the biggest piece is getting stronger. So, we have done a lot of that, and we have done a lot of team chemistry-building things. I mean, we have 41 new guys, and we are trying to get those guys acclimated to each other. So, hopefully, it will translate onto the field,” said Danny Gonzales.

UNM’s first home game will be against Tennessee Tech on September 9. The Lobos will start fall camp on August 5.