NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Public Safety leaders are considering a plan to post automated speed cameras at construction zones in the state.

“We’ve been increasing our traffic enforcement, particularly on La Bajada hill. Just over the last couple of weeks, 534 citations, 489 of those for speeding just by New Mexico State Police near La Bajada,” said Jason Bowie, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety at a legislative meeting last week.

The Associated Contractors of New Mexico said it’s seeing more road construction workers losing their lives. In the past six months, two construction workers have been killed on New Mexico highways. “We have to do something about it because speeds are getting out of control and it’s happening everywhere around the state,” said Executive Director of the Associated Contractors of New Mexico, Jim Garcia.

The solution could be “automated traffic enforcement” or speed cameras in all NMDOT construction zones. “People have to be identified and held responsible for their actions,” said Garcia.

The speed cameras the state is looking into would generate civil citations. Democratic state Sen. Pete Campos supports it, pointing to problem areas like the La Bajada construction on Interstate 25, where patrols take away from officers other duties. “We need them [State Police] in our communities dealing directly with the crime issues. Even though it’s very important for them to be out in areas where there are ongoing construction sites,” said Campos.

There’s no timeline on when the speed camera project may come to fruition, but Campos is hoping soon, with winter weather coming. “We’re starting to see these nights and days where fog is out there, people are possibly not paying attention at the speed limit,” said Campos.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the NMDOT about the potential plan. We received the statement below: