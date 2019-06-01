Bob's Burgers location offers free meals to first responders Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bob's Burgers wants to thank New Mexico State Police and Albuquerque Police officers and others who have been working hard to tackle crime in the city.

The restaurant, located at 5400 Central SE, is giving away free meals to all first responders Saturday, June 1. An additional 50 NMSP officers have been patrolling areas around Central where crime is especially high.

The owner says he wants officers to know how much they are appreciated. "As a business owner, seeing the additional officers on the street has really made us feel safer than what we've felt in the past and I just want to show the appreciation for State Police because there has been some negative and I just want to show that we are grateful they are here," said owner Clifford Salas.

The thank you also extends to firefighters and other law enforcement officers. They can pick up a meal of their choice from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with an ID or uniform.

State Police will be scaling down their presence in the coming weeks.