‘Special Weeds Action Team’ tackles Santa Fe’s weed problem

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wet year has made it nearly impossible for Santa Fe city crews to keep up with all the weeds in medians and along streets. Now, the SWAT Team is being called in to handle it.

SWAT stands for “Special Weeds Action Team” and they have quite the job ahead of them.

“We’ve identified 10 medians that we want to pilot and test as far as stamping vegetation so that those medians actually become sustainable,” John Munoz, Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

The city is starting with busy intersections like Cerrillos and Saint Michael’s Drive where weeds are spilling over the medians. On Thursday, the Special Weeds Action Team made up of local experts and citizens presented their plan to clean it up.

Their plans range from just paving over medians that are impossible to maintain, to planting vegetation that doesn’t require a lot of water or maintenance. The team says right now, there are a lot of trees and plants that just can’t survive when they’re planted in medians, and a lot of them are going to waste.

“We’ve removed over 200 dead trees that would have survived somewhere else if they were properly planted and planted in the right spot,” Munoz said. “In my eyes, that’s a total waste.”

The problem is also taking a toll on city employees. The city says right now, crews are averaging 16 hours of overtime a week to address this.

The plan also calls for Parks and Rec to transition 10 temporary employees to full-time employees who will help maintain those medians. One thing the plan won’t change — crews will not be using weed killer to tackle the problem because of the potentially dangerous chemicals in them.

This year, the city of Santa Fe says they started tackling the weed problem in February. That’s earlier than ever.