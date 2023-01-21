SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Screen Actors Guild is defending Alec Baldwin by saying it’s not his job to be a weapons expert. Santa Fe prosecutors disagree.

It was announced this week that Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will both be charged with manslaughter in connection to the deadly shooting incident on the set of Rust.

The Screen Actors Guild released a statement and said checking firearms is not the job of an actor.

Andrea Reeb, a Santa Fe special prosecutor, said he’s admitted in the past that it is.

“Mr. Baldwin has been an actor that has been on 40 plus movies that involve guns, and he’s admitted on other TV shows and interviews that the proper protocol is to pull out the bullets and look at each one and have them show up in front of him, and that just wasn’t done, and he knew it wasn’t done. And if that had been done, she would be alive today,” said Reeb.

The Santa Fe District Attorney said they will have charges filed against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed before the end of the month.