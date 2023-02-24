NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is issuing special permits for free firewood in northern New Mexico. Around 220 cords of logs were recently removed from the Rowe Mesa area after crews cut fire breaks during the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon fire last year.

The forest service will start issuing the permits at the Pecos and Las Vegas ranger stations next Wednesday, March 1. Permits will be issued on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Las Vegas Ranger Station – 1926 N. 7th Street, Las Vegas, NM; 505-425-3534.

Pecos Ranger Station – 32 S. Main Street, Pecos, NM; 505-757-6121.