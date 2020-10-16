Spanish cultural group considers effort to recall Santa Fe mayor

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group in Santa Fe is considering whether or not to remove Mayor Alan Webber from office.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Union Protectíva de Santa Fé has been at odds with Mayor Webber over his decision to remove a controversial statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park this summer. The group says this week’s toppling of the historic obelisk in the middle of the Santa Fe plaza was the last straw.

The group is accusing Webber of not taking action sooner. The Mayor’s office did not respond to the allegations. The is now discussing plans for a recall process.

