Spaceport CEO on leave pending investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The CEO of Spaceport America is on administrative leave and officials are not saying why.

The facility’s board of directors told the Las Cruces Sun-News that Dan Hicks was placed on leave pending an investigation but they would not give any details. Hicks took over the organization in 2011 after working for more than 30 years at White Sands Missile Range.