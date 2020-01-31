Spaceport America prepares to welcome two new companies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two companies will be relocating their work to Spaceport America.

White Sands Research and Developers and TMD Defense and Space will both move their operations to the Spaceport this year, expanding the work of what the governor calls, “Space Valley.” She praised the two companies Thursday for not only bringing work to New Mexicans, but for bringing the kind of jobs that will help the state’s economy grow.

“This means we’re stabilizing and moving New Mexico out of poverty in ways that a decade ago we couldn’t even dream about,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The state says the Spaceport currently has 150 space industry jobs but that it is expected to grow to 500 by 2029. They also say the Spaceport had a $33 million economic impact on the state last year. They expect that to grow to $1 billion a year by 2024.