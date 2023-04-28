NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several New Mexico locations are set to be in the new TV series called “Duster.” Set in the 1970s, the show is likely to provide a classic crime-drama vibe.

The show will follow the story of the first Black female Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent as she heads to the Southwest to take down a crime syndicate. The show is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, who’s famous for creating several shows including “Lost,” LaToya Morgan (“The Walking Dead”), and Rachel Rusch Rich.

“Duster” is will employ over 4,000 New Mexicans, according to the New Mexico Film Office. That includes 50 principal actors, 350 crew members, and thousands as background talent. The show will also include known actors like Josh Holloway (from “Lost”) and Rachel Hilson (from “This is Us”).

Filming will take place around New Mexico. That includes Albuquerque, Moriarty, Belen, Gallup, Sandia Pueblo, and Laguna Pueblo areas, according to the NM Film Office.