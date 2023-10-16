SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The district court serving Grant, Hidalgo and Luna Counties is getting a new program to help homeowners facing foreclosure on their homes. The Foreclosure Settlement Program (FSP) will provide settlement assistance to homeowners.

The program will help homeowners handle their legal case and connect with resources, such as federal funds that may help homeowners. The goal is to keep New Mexicans in their homes when possible, and when that’s not possible, help them secure a fair settlement to their foreclosure.

The program has already been in place in the Albuquerque-metro area. Now, the court there is helping expand the program into southwest New Mexico. “We are thankful the Second Judicial District Court has selected the southwestern part of New Mexico, and specifically the Sixth Judicial District Court, to help aid those homeowners facing foreclosure of their home, with an option to retain their home,” Chief Judge Jarod Hofacket said in a press release.

Grant, Hidalgo, and Luna Counties, homeowners that face former foreclosure proceedings filed on or after October 15, 2023, will automatically receive information in the mail to help connect them with the program. Participation in the program is free for homeowners, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.