Southern New Mexico officials call for help amid immigration crisis

New Mexico sheriffs and county commissioners say the immigration crisis has led to a huge rise in narcotics coming through their counties.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage says the drug seizures, especially fentanyl, are up a staggering 194 percent since January. Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington says they’re also combating a rise in human trafficking.

Otero County Commission Chairman Couy Griffin says in April, the dollar amount they seized was around $61,000. “That escalation is a direct result of an unsecured border,” he said.

They have all signed a letter to our congressional delegation demanding action, and additional resources and funding.