Southern New Mexico man accused of killing puppies, forcing children to watch

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico father is accused of killing his kids’ puppies and forcing them to watch.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 34-year-old Miguel Sanchez this week on child abuse and other charges. They say he hit one child with a wooden paddle, choked another, and punished a third for praying over his brothers.

the children also told deputies Sanchez killed puppies by throwing them into traffic or shooting them in the desert. One child said he was forced to bury them.

Sanchez was released on a $2,500 bond.