Southern New Mexico man accused of killing puppies, forcing children to watch

New Mexico
Posted: / Updated:

ANTHONY, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico father is accused of killing his kids’ puppies and forcing them to watch.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 34-year-old Miguel Sanchez this week on child abuse and other charges. They say he hit one child with a wooden paddle, choked another, and punished a third for praying over his brothers.

the children also told deputies Sanchez killed puppies by throwing them into traffic or shooting them in the desert. One child said he was forced to bury them.

Sanchez was released on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞