ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters in southern New Mexico are mourning the death of a fire chief.

The Sun County Fire Volunteer Department near Artesia confirms that Chief Casey White died after a massive heart attack. He had been with the department for 20 years. He was a chief for five years.

Wednesday, several fire departments lined the roads as White was escorted from OMI in Albuquerque back to Artesia. White was 67-years-old.