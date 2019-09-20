Southern New Mexico city fire chief indicted on embezzlement

by: Associated Press

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) – The fire chief of a New Mexico city hit by corruption in recent years has been indicted for embezzlement.

KVIA-TV reports a grand jury in Las Cruces on Thursday indicted Sunland Park Fire Chief Andres Burciaga Jr. for allegedly embezzling more than $500.

According to court documents, Burciaga is accused of driving his work vehicle for personal use. Documents say Burciaga told an investigator he twice drove a work vehicle to his goat ranch in Texas for emergencies only.

But authorities say during a one-month period this year his vehicle logged more than 2,200 miles.

It’s not known if Burciaga had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

In 2015, a former Sunland Park pro tem mayor pleaded guilty to secretly recording a political rival receiving a lap dance.

