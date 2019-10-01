Southeastern New Mexico experiences flash flooding, closed roads

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE)- Schools had to be canceled and roads were closed on Tuesday after flash floods moved through southeastern New Mexico and flash flood warnings continue.

Clovis, Chaves County, and Roswell areas were flooded. Currently, southeast New Mexico is at nearly four-feet of flooding and is expected to rise to 14-feet.

Tuesday, Dexter, Lake Arthur, and Hagerman schools were closed because so many roads are impassable. US 285 is closed north and south of Artesia.

Officials say they’re bracing for even more trouble.

“We’re expecting more rain flow and more roads to be shut down and become impassable throughout the week and throughout the day in fact,” said Artesia Batallion Chief Eric Nunez.

Dexter Police also had to rescue several people trapped inside their truck in the middle of the flooded road after they were swept off the roadway.

