Southeast New Mexico residents get hit hard with weekend flooding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents in southeast New Mexico are dealing with Sunday night’s flooding and are bracing for more. A couple in Dexter says they’re now stuck in their home as water moves in all around them.

Blake and Danielle Thompson say first it was hail, then a tornado warning, and now they’ve been experiencing flooding since Sunday. They say they don’t live in a flood zone and have never seen anything like this.

“There’s no words to describe your reaction. It’s just fear and panic,” says Blake.

“I started packing up the most important papers and just some things we can put into backpacks in case we had to get out of here,” adds Danielle.

The couple’s backyard was flooded with water Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. The couple says water reached around the top of a white line on their house. They say the foundation is damaged, their stairs have washed away, and carpets inside the house are wet.

“Lots of prayers. Lots of prayers. We’re still in panic mode and going to call the insurance as soon as we can,” Danielle says. “But we’re not in a flood zone. I don’t know if we have flood insurance. It’s all unknown, it’s all unknown territory for us.”

Another Dexter resident sent in video where rushing water can be seen around all of the homes. News 13 viewers also sent photos of hail which the area saw Sunday.

The Dexter Fire Chief says they’ve been responding to calls of downed power lines, stalled vehicles, and they’ve helped evacuate people form cars and homes. But thankfully they say so far, there have been no injuries related to the weather that they know of.

About 20 miles north, Roswell has seen more than four inches of rain in the last 24 hours. A group called Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services is helping people affected by the flooding. They are spending the day recovering cars stuck in water and are asking for volunteers to help fill sandbags and donate money and supplies.