CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico project that prevented the collapse of an old brine well is gaining international attention. Visitors from South America showed interest in the site.

The Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem toured the Carlsbad Brine Well Remediation Site last month. A brine well mines salt from the ground for oil and gas production.

The project was completed earlier this year and was a years-long effort to prevent the collapse of the unstable brine well in Eddy County.

Officials said the tour will help Braskem officials better understand how to deal with its own underground brine well-cavities.

According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.