SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the State of New Mexico dropped criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the ongoing fallout from the shooting of ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the son of Hutchins has reached a settlement with Baldwin and others.

In February 2022, the Matthew Hutchins, the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of their pre-teen son. In the suit, they call out actor Alec Baldwin and others for the wrongful death of Halyna Hutchins.

Talk of a settlement hit the news last year. But to approve a settlement for Hutchins’ son, the court had to take time to ensure the settlement would be in the best interest of the youth.

Now, documents from the Santa Fe District Court reveal they’ve approved the settlement. But an order from judge Bryan Biedscheid has sealed documents on the case.

So, the public isn’t allowed to know the exact terms of the settlement, including any potential payout, because of Hutchins’s son’s age.