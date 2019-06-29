Someone using city’s address to send bogus code enforcement letters

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell wants the public to know there’s an imposter on the loose. Officials say someone used the city’s address to send letters, calling residents out for breaking the rules and letting their weeds get out of hand.

“Just had a couple sentences on them that said something to the effect of, ‘The city has an ordinance about weeds, and you need to keep them no taller than 12 inches, and please rectify this,’” said Todd Wildermuth, city spokesman.

An unknown person has taken it upon himself to mail out letters to residents near the New Mexico Military Institute Golf Course, telling them to deal with their weeds. The letters were on plain paper and unsigned—something that was also concerning for the city.

“Whoever authored them put the city’s return address on them,” said Wildermuth.

The city says it found out about the letters when its code enforcement officer got two through the mail Wednesday as non-deliverable because of that return address. Those are the only two they know of, but suspect there could be more.

While the city sends out similar letters all the time, officials want whoever is doing this to leave the weed patrol duties up to code enforcement.

“The intent of whoever did this, that’s ok. We’re ok with people taking pride in their neighborhood, taking responsibility, wanting their neighborhood to look good, this was just the wrong way to go about it,” said Wildermuth.

The city says mail it sends out will have official letterhead and a contact number for a code enforcement officer. They ask anyone with complaints to call them directly so they can handle it appropriately.