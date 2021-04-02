Some still take part in pilgrimage to Tome Hill even after cancelation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexicans still walked Friday morning to Tome Hill even after the Archdiocese of Santa Fe canceled the pilgrimage. Last month, the Archdiocese made the decision to cancel all pilgrimages and special processions out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to concern for the safety of those traveling to the sacred sites.

El Santuario de Chimayo will be closed Good Friday through Easter Monday which is April 5. The El Santuario grounds, chapel, and restrooms will also be closed. Safety provisions provided by the New Mexico Department of Transportation will not be available, there will be no lighting structures, trash bins, traffic signs, electronic message boards, barrels, and cones.

The Town of Tomé Land Grant, owner and caretaker of Tomé Hill will be supporting the cancelation of the pilgrimages. However, if pilgrims do choose to climb Tomé Hill, they must understand and/or follow these rules: