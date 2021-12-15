Some Rio Arriba Co. residents reporting problems with propane deliveries

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission says several northern New Mexicans have had problems getting propane delivered to their homes. According to the commission, one Pagosa Springs company reportedly blamed it on a shortage of drivers but the PRC says some customers were told the delivery truck was ‘red-tagged’ and could not operate in the state.

The PRC also says rental agreements for propane tanks often prevent customers from switching providers. PRC Commissioner Joseph Maestas has reached out to the attorney general to investigate. Many rural residents depend on propane for heating, hot water and cooking.

According to a news release from PRC, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General is advising residents that the following business practices may be against the law:

  • A propane provider offering you propane but failing to deliver the propane you ordered;
  • A propane provider failing to deliver the amount of propane you ordered; or
  • A propane provider making a false or misleading statement about the price of propane or the price of another provider’s propane, including quoting you one price then charging another.
  • If you have experienced any of these business practices while attempting to purchase propane for your home, please contact the NMOAG at 1-844-255-9210 or file a complaint on their website at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.

