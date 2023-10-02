*Note: Times vary by location so be sure to plan ahead.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A handful of national parks and historic sites in New Mexico will offer safe ways to view the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023.

In Albuquerque, the eclipse will start at 9:13 a.m. The peak will then happen at 10:36 a.m. when the full size of the moon will cover most of the sun creating what looks like a “ring of fire.” The peak will last nearly five minutes and the eclipse will end at 12:09 p.m.

New Mexico national parks and historic sites where you can watch the annular solar eclipse:

Coronado Historic Site Eclipse Watch Party 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 485 Kuaua Rd., Bernalillo. The Coronado Historic Site will provide eclipse-viewing glasses. There will also be an arts and crafts fair and comedy. Staff will bring visitors on special, astronomy-themed tours of the site throughout the day.

El Malpais National Monument viewing events 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 1900 E. Santa Fe Ave., Grants. Sandstone Bluffs Overlook. El Malpais Visitor Center.

| 6029 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque. Jemez Historic Site 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. | State Route 4, Jemez Springs. The Jemez Historic Site will provide eclipse-viewing glasses. There will be special tours, an arts and crafts fair, comedy, storytelling, food vendors, and live music throughout the day. After the eclipse event at Jemez, the last star party will begin. It will include a native storyteller, arts and crafts, food, and telescopes for viewing the night sky.

Some of the locations listed above require an entrance fee. To find other locations to watch the annual solar eclipse at, view the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ list by clicking here.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.