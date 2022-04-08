NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 21,000 New Mexico students will have EBT cards mailed to them on Sunday to make up for lost meals due to COVID-19. They will apply to students who qualify for free or reduced lunches who were absent for five days or more due to COVID or COVID exposure. That also applies to kids who had to do virtual learning because their school closed for five days or more.

The cards will be mailed April 10 and each child will receive $7.10 per day missed. The state has allocated $1,500,000 for the initiative. Parents can check if their child qualified on the Human Services Department under the P-EBT section starting April 13.