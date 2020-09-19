Some New Mexico State Parks to reopen overnight camping

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s State Parks Division announced Friday the reopening of overnight camping in most State Parks beginning October 1. They say State Parks remain open to New Mexico residents only and all camping reservations will be canceled and refunded through September 30. Reservations from out-of-state visitors will be canceled and refunded through October 16 according to a news release.

Overnight camping will be available by online reservation only and a valid New Mexico license plate will be required to complete your transaction. State Parks Division says Brantley Lake, Pecos Canyon, and El Vado Lake State Parks will remain closed to camping but will remain open for day-use. Morphy Lake and Manzano Mountains State Parks remain closed due to construction.

The State Parks Division says available camping spots will be spread out to encourage social distancing and annual camping permits purchased after March 1, 2019, will be extended.

According to the same news release, additional guidance is as follows:

Limitations on Visitors:

Only New Mexico residents may enter New Mexico State Parks.

Visitors must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency, or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Additional guidance:

Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating, drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

Keep groups to ten people or less

Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

Maintain a social distance of six feet or more while recreating

Visitor centers and shower facilities remain closed

An online reservation is required to camp

No campfires or open fires

Water access and trails will be open, but access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements

No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings

Playgrounds closed

To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees

Limited concession operations

Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash

Follow all safety guidelines when boating or swimming

