NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announced the closure of state parks due extreme fire danger. Manzano Mountains, Hyde Memorial, Pecos Canyon, Cimarron Canyon and Fenton Lake State Parks will be closed until further notice.

The state also announces that all New Mexico State Parks are under the State Forester Fire Restriction Order, which restricts all non-municipal, nonfederal, and non-tribal lands, prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, open burning, and open fires. Coyote Creek and Morphy Lake State Park will also remain closed. Anyone who reserved campsites or group sites at any of these parks should contact Reserve America at 1-877-664-7787.

Three of New Mexico’s National Forests are also closing to the public due to extreme fire danger. Santa Fe National Forest, Cibola National Forest and Carson National Forest will go into stage three restrictions.

According to EMNRD Hyde Memorial State Park will honor confirmed reservations for the Historic Hyde Lodge. EMNRD says 28 state parks are still open and fees, stay limits will be waived for evacuees from places impacted by the wildfires.

For more information on New Mexico’s State Parks visit, www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/