Some New Mexico driver’s licenses reissued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexico driver’s licenses are being reissued. The state Department of Taxation and Revenue says their vendor printed the wrong background on them. The department says they may not be accepted as valid identification by authorities. About 1,800 licenses were affected.

Those people were asked to destroy the faulty credentials when they get their replacement in the mail. According to a news release from the department, the replacements are being issued at no cost.