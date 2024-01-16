BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering a program to let some New Mexicans freeze the value of their property in order to prevent their property taxes from increasing.

“This is a great opportunity, for all county residents who quality, to get a break on their property taxes,” Bernalillo County Assessor Damian Lara said in a press release. “As the years go on, the Value Freeze Program can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in savings.”

The program is open to senior aged 65 or older who earned less than $41,900 in 2023. The program is also open to individuals with a disability who earned less than $41,900.

The county released a video explaining the program (watch it at this link). Applications for the program must be sent in no more than 30 days after the property’s Notice of Value has been mailed – those are set to go out at the start of April.