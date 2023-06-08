NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Solomon Peña, the failed politician charged for shootings at the homes of elected leaders, appeared in federal court Thursday. The judge decided to hold Peña in the custody of U.S. Marshals until his upcoming federal trial.

Peña’s co-conspirator, Jose Trujillo, also appeared in federal court on similar charges and will be held until trial. Last winter; Peña, Trujillo and his father Demetrio Trujillo are suspected of shooting at the homes of two county commissioners, a state senator and a state representative. This came after Peña lost his bid for a southwest Albuquerque house seat by nearly 50 points.