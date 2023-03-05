NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman responsible for an arson that nearly wiped out a Socorro neighborhood will learn her fate in court. Her hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Last month, Erica Wiesen pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed two homes and damaged several others last year. Seven vehicles were also a total loss.

According to a criminal complaint, Weisen started the fire after a fight with her boyfriend. Police said she also appeared to be high on drugs at the time.

Sentencing for Wiesen is set for Monday. She faces up to six years in prison.